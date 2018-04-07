DJ Kayotik
New Video: Ashanti ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Say Less”

djkayotik979
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Ashanti makes it clear that she is fed up with the fake news. In her latest video featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Ashanti sounds off on the media and refutes any headlines that may harm her image. Ashanti’s next album is forthcoming.

Ashanti , ty dolla $ign

