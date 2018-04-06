Truck Driver Dies From Accident On I-30 In East Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, a truck driver has died from an accident on I-30 in East Dallas. His name has not yet been released.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

BREAKING: @CBSDFW has just been notified by @Dallas_Sheriff that the driver of the 18-wheeler was ejected during the crash on I-30 East and was pronounced dead by staff at Parkland Memorial Hospital pic.twitter.com/ECzRq1LrfB — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) April 6, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: