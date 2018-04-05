Entertainment News
Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Lawsuit Over Their Tupac T-Shirts Has Been Dropped

Good news for the Jenner clan

Neiman Marcus Celebrates The Exclusive #OnlyatNM KENDALL + KYLIE Collection

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

You probably already know that Kendall and Kylie Jenner were facing a lawsuit for a line of “vintage” t-shirts that featured pictures of Tupac Shakur on them. They released the collection of shirts through their clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, and were being sued by the photographer of the Tupac pics.

Now, according to a document filed in federal court on Wednesday, both parties are requesting to dismiss the suit that was brought forward by photographer Michael Miller last summer. Miller was suing the Jenner sisters for using his photos of Tupac without his permission, which was first reported by TMZ. The shirts were immediately pulled from the site following the controversy.

The Jenners apologized on Twitter for their designs soon after, but the lawsuit was only dropped nearly a year later. You can bet these two are happy this whole ordeal is over!

photos