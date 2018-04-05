Bhad Bhabie AKA “Cash Me Ousside Girl” Goes On Rant About 6ix9ine [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

This gets funny. Bhad Bhabie goes on a rant about 6ix9ine on Instagram LIVE. DJ Akademiks providing that entertaining commentary we’re all used to.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

