Bhad Bhabie AKA “Cash Me Ousside Girl” Goes On Rant About 6ix9ine [VIDEO]

This gets funny. Bhad Bhabie goes on a rant about 6ix9ine on Instagram LIVE. DJ Akademiks providing that entertaining commentary we’re all used to.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
