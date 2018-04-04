Steve Harvey Receives Backlash For Defending Wife Using The R-Word

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Steve Harvey is defending his wife Marjorie after she gets herself in the hot seat from social media earlier this week.

Steve, 61, and wife Marjorie, 53, are on the not-so-good seat from Marjorie’s social media post. Marjorie posted a video of Steve slicing up fruits and vegetables in their kitchen. During this video, Marjorie uses the word “r—ed”. This term is an outdated pejorative typically aimed at people with intellectual disabilities.

“I’m sitting here arguing with my husband, ’cause clearly he thinks I’m r—ed {and} I don’t know how to cut a beet”, says Marjorie in the video.

The video angered many social media users, who had thousands of comments.

Harvey intervened after some of the comments seen. He says, “What you trippin bout cause my wife said the word r—ed… it’s a word ain’t it?” He continues on to add, “And she ain’t talking bout nobody but herself to me… What she was doing was just that and she ain’t saying it bout nobodies baby… I don’t ever comment but {damn} is you just looking for something to be p-ssed off about cause we ain’t… and I wrote it r—ed. NAH!!”

Even Steve Harvey’s response caused more backlash. However, Marjorie was pleased that her husband had her back.

Steve Harvey Jumps to Wife Marjorie's Defense for Using the R-Word: 'It's a Word, Ain't It?' https://t.co/Ld3AZlTj1D GIVE THEM HELL . THEY ARE NOT BETTER THAN THE REST OF US AS THEY THINK — george fate eady (@FateEady) April 4, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams