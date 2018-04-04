Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

DFW artist Bobby Sessions could be 2018 XXL’s Freshman. We just have to wait and see. This year has been looking good for Bobby. He recently signed to Def Jam. Check out Bobby’s latest music video “Grateful” above. Arlington, TX rapper Tay-K also made the list, but he’s currently still in prison on murder charges.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

This is s no brainer, vote for @tayk , unless you like conscious rap then Bobby Sessions, let’s just get Dallas on the map. https://t.co/j3uFN6uUVM — Christopher Thomas (@InMambaWeTrust) March 30, 2018

Seeing the ballot, any 10 of: Bobby Sessions

Chynna

Daye Jack

Famous Dex

Jaden Smith

Joey Purp

Lil Pump

Lou The Human

Maliibu Miitch

Phresher

Pouya

Princess Nokia

Rich Brian

SiR

Stefflon Don

Tierra Whack would make for the first XXL Freshmen Class in years I don’t hate — Finn Kobler (@FinnKobler) March 29, 2018

Bobby Sessions from Dallas is the most worthy Texas artist for the XXL Freshman. — Mr. Tucker (@JulianJamNboy) March 28, 2018

