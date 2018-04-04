1 reads Leave a comment
DFW artist Bobby Sessions could be 2018 XXL’s Freshman. We just have to wait and see. This year has been looking good for Bobby. He recently signed to Def Jam. Check out Bobby’s latest music video “Grateful” above. Arlington, TX rapper Tay-K also made the list, but he’s currently still in prison on murder charges.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
