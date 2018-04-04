Local DFW News
DFW Artist Bobby Sessions Could Be 2018 XXL’s Freshman

farlinave
1 reads
DFW artist Bobby Sessions could be 2018 XXL’s Freshman. We just have to wait and see. This year has been looking good for Bobby. He recently signed to Def Jam. Check out Bobby’s latest music video “Grateful” above. Arlington, TX rapper Tay-K also made the list, but he’s currently still in prison on murder charges.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Bobby Sessions

Bobby Sessions Performs At #979Carshow

Bobby Sessions Performs At #979Carshow

Bobby Sessions , XXL

photos