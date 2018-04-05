China Hating on Hip Hop?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

In the wake of new rules from China’s media regulator, songs have been blacklisted; prominent artists have been dropped from shows; and another artist, even apologized for lyrics that came under fire for glorifying drugs and sex. Hold Up….Looks like China’s President is not with the shizzznits!

Yeahhhhh mannnn…Since taking office in 2013, President Xi Jinping has pushed for traditional Confucian values and new guidelines on morality.

Going as far as raising concern over blood and gore in video games, crude language in news reporting and even fines for exposing flesh and underwear at car and entertainment expos.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This guy runs a tight ship.. ain’t no doubt about it!

Here’s the quote “ Movies should not feature actors with tattoos or depict hip hop culture, sub-culture and immoral culture,” according to state media.

Here’s the nugget….The crackdown this year was frustrating for the china hip hop scene, while the scene has changed, and brands and businesses have backed off, the crackdown doesn’t signal the end of hip hop in China. CNN reports that ” (Some artists have) tried to clean up their acts and erase their past material, others could not care less.”..sounds like to me that China is screaming FREE MEEK!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: