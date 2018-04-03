Veda’s Hot Mess
Guess Which $5 Makeup Product Cardi B Uses?!

Veda Loca
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Cardi B’s makeup is something we alllll can relate to!

Cardi B’s makeup artist, Erika La’Pearl, keeps her looking flawless everywhere she goes. We know Cardi B to wear all the different color furs, designer apparel, and diamonds all over her body. Erika La’Pearl makes sure that Cardi B looks good with a very relatable makeup product that most girls use.

La’Pearl admits to E! News, “I’m not saying this is bad, but she does have bags. She works 24/7, so she doesn’t get much sleep.”

The product that La’Pearl uses for Cardi B is: L.A Girl HD Pro Concealer in Orange. You can find this product at any beauty supply store or drugstore. This product covers any darkness on the face and it “gives you a smooth surface”, Erika La’Pearl.

Image result for la pro concealer

This product retails for $3-5. Who said you can’t be flawless and look good with “cheap” makeup products? YESSSS Cardi B!

 

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

 

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

photos