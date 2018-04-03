Guess Which $5 Makeup Product Cardi B Uses?!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi B’s makeup is something we alllll can relate to!

Cardi B’s makeup artist, Erika La’Pearl, keeps her looking flawless everywhere she goes. We know Cardi B to wear all the different color furs, designer apparel, and diamonds all over her body. Erika La’Pearl makes sure that Cardi B looks good with a very relatable makeup product that most girls use.

La’Pearl admits to E! News, “I’m not saying this is bad, but she does have bags. She works 24/7, so she doesn’t get much sleep.”

The product that La’Pearl uses for Cardi B is: L.A Girl HD Pro Concealer in Orange. You can find this product at any beauty supply store or drugstore. This product covers any darkness on the face and it “gives you a smooth surface”, Erika La’Pearl.

This product retails for $3-5. Who said you can’t be flawless and look good with “cheap” makeup products? YESSSS Cardi B!

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams