Guess Which $5 Makeup Product Cardi B Uses?!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Cardi B’s makeup is something we alllll can relate to!
Cardi B’s makeup artist, Erika La’Pearl, keeps her looking flawless everywhere she goes. We know Cardi B to wear all the different color furs, designer apparel, and diamonds all over her body. Erika La’Pearl makes sure that Cardi B looks good with a very relatable makeup product that most girls use.
La’Pearl admits to E! News, “I’m not saying this is bad, but she does have bags. She works 24/7, so she doesn’t get much sleep.”
The product that La’Pearl uses for Cardi B is: L.A Girl HD Pro Concealer in Orange. You can find this product at any beauty supply store or drugstore. This product covers any darkness on the face and it “gives you a smooth surface”, Erika La’Pearl.
This product retails for $3-5. Who said you can’t be flawless and look good with “cheap” makeup products? YESSSS Cardi B!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style
Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style
1. CARDI B1 of 18
2. CARDI B2 of 18
3. CARDI B3 of 18
4. CARDI B4 of 18
5. CARDI B5 of 18
6. CARDI B6 of 18
7. CARDI B7 of 18
8. CARDI B8 of 18
9. CARDI B9 of 18
10. CARDI B10 of 18
11. CARDI B11 of 18
12. CARDI B12 of 18
13. CARDI B13 of 18
14. CARDI B14 of 18
15. CARDI B15 of 18
16. CARDI B16 of 18
17. CARDI B17 of 18
18. CARDI B18 of 18
Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams