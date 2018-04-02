Blac Chyna Gets Into A Fight Six Flags!!! [VIDEO]

Someone pissed off Blac Chyna!

On Sunday at Six Flags in Cali, Blac Chyna was spotted getting ready to throw some bows. Yes, at SIX FLAGS while on a kiddie date with her (much) younger boyfriend and two kids. In the videos, Chyna is seen taking off her jacket, grabbing a stroller and lunging at the mysterious person on multiple occasions. In another angle of the video, someone in Chyna’s camp actually got a few punches in. We have yet to find out what the altercation was even about but minds can only wonder.

So much for a Easter Sunday.

