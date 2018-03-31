Veda’s Hot Mess
Tyga’s 5-Year-Old Son Is Being Sued For Not Paying Rent

Veda Loca
tyga, king cairo

Source: splash / splashnews

If you don’t remember, Tyga is the guy that used to date Kylie Jenner and has 5-year-old son with Blac Chyna, King Cairo. Tyga is known for not paying his rent, but now his 5-year-old son is involved.

King Cairo is being sued by Simon Cowell’s ex- girlfriend who used to be his makeup artist as well. Her name is Mezhgan Hussainy and she was renting a house to Tyga for $40,000 a month. The reason Hussainy is suing King Cairo is because Tyga’s dumb self put his son on the lease!

Who does that? SMH

Also, Rapper Fabolous was arrested in New Jersey on Wednesday for allegedly hitting his girlfriend, Emily B.

Annnd, Rapper DMX is also in the news for some bad things. DMX has been sentenced to a year in prison for tax fraud. DMX’s lawyer tried to convince the judge to let him stay free because he needs to support his 15 kids. The judge declined the offer.

A lot of crazy things going on, huh?

Check out some tweets about these three rappers:

Watch these videos below:

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

DMX , Emily B , Fabolous , King Cairo , Tyga

