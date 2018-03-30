Entertainment News
SZA goes to camp in “Broken Clocks” video

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
When life becomes too much to handle we sometimes revert mentally to simpler times. That’s what happened when SZA got knocked out by a fellow entertainer at the club one evening.

While passed out, SZA goes back to when she was a young rebellious teen attending Camp CTRL with friends and having the time of their lives. There’s a food fight, swimming in the lake, smooch sessions and even roasting marshmallows at a bonfire.

