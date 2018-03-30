Local DFW News
4 People Shot, 1 Dead In Plano Apartment Shooting [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, 4 people were shot at the Cross Creek Apartments in Plano, TX on Thursday. 1 person died from gun shot wounds.

