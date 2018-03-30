News & Gossip
Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s Funeral

Despite an outpouring of grief from celeb mourners on social media, many did not show up to the funeral.

Mario Winans CD Release Party for 'Hurt No More'

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The rap community lost an icon on March 13th when Craig Mack died of heart failure at the age of 46.

In the wake of his death, celebs, including Diddy, LL Cool J, Joe Budden & more took to social media to express their grief.

Despite the outward support, according to popular New York DJ, DJ Scratch, no celebrities attended his funeral.

“I’ve never been to a service for someone famous & I was the only famous person to show up,” he wrote in the caption. “Very weird day today, but what puts a smile on my face is that Lil Bro was at peace way before he passed away. That’s what matters most to me.”

Fans also noted that fellow Bad Boy artist Faith Evans posted a photo from the homegoing services.

After Scratch’s initial criticisms, he amended his original thoughts after a phone call with Diddy.

“He didn’t know about the memorial service,” the famed DJ wrote. ” @diddy offered to pay for Craig Mack’s funeral, but the religious community Craig was in declined. None of his Friends or colleagues were allowed to attend his funeral.”

Mack’s funeral was held in his hometown of Long Island, New York on March 28th.

