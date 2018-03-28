New Music: Dae Dae “Stop Killing My Vibe” (Explicit Audio)

1 reads Leave a comment
New music by Dae Dae titled “Stop Killing My Vibe.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Dae Dae (Photo Gallery)
15 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Dae Dae (Photo Gallery)
1. Birth Of A Nation With Dae Dae, Shy Glizzy And PnB RockSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Dae DaeSource:@daedae 2 of 15
3. BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - BackstageSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Yo Gotti Album Release ShowSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Spotify's RapCaviar Live Show At the Tabernacle AtlantaSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green CarpetSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. #CM9 Release ConcertSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. V-103 Presents VJamSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. #CM9 Release ConcertSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, GeorgiaSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. 2017 V-103 Car & Bike ShowSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, GeorgiaSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - InsideSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, GeorgiaSource:Getty 15 of 15
