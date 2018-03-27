On Friday, March 9, TSA at Newark Liberty International reportedly found a loaded .38-caliber handgun in Juelz Santana‘s luggage. Once the weapon was found, the rapper allegedly fled the airport via taxi. In addition, eight oxycodone pills were allegedly found in his travel bag. After being on the run for 48 hours, he turned himself in to police.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The rapper has been in jail since March 12 and he won’t be getting out anytime soon, he was denied bail. NorthJersey.com reports, “A judge ruled Monday that a proposed bail package was insufficient to allow his release on weapons and drug charges.” According to TSA regulations, bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is punishable by a fine. In addition, Santana is a convicted felon, so he is possibly facing prison time. The rapper was charged with “one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

We hope Santana is able to resolve these issues because with the direction our criminal justice system is going now, it’s extremely dangerous for a Black man to be at the mercy of the courts.

SEE ALSO:

Join Us At 2018 The Walk To End Lupus Now On April 14!

They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get You Hyphy, Nothing Will

Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips Plus More Gravity Defying Stunts

Juelz Santana’s Life Behind Bars Just Got A Little More Real

March for our Lives

The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New Lobster And Waffles You’ll Ever See

This WTF Photo May Explain Why Your GPS Isn’t To Be Trusted

Bobby V Responds To Rape Allegations [Video]

You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But Only In The Hood Will You See A Seeing Eye Goat

Want To Move Like A Boss? DJ Self Unlocks The Game With 5 Major Keys