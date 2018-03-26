Kruz Newz: Wendy’s Dropped a Mixtape “We Beefin”

Wendy’s just dropped a mixtape on Spotify beefin with McDonald’s. It’s actually better than some of these mixtapes I’ve been hearing!

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

