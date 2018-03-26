Kruz Newz: Wendy’s Dropped a Mixtape “We Beefin”

2 reads Leave a comment
Wendy’s just dropped a mixtape on Spotify beefin with McDonald’s. It’s actually better than some of these mixtapes I’ve been hearing!
