Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Wendy’s Dropped a Mixtape “We Beefin”

JKruz
2 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy’s just dropped a mixtape on Spotify beefin with McDonald’s.  It’s actually better than some of these mixtapes I’ve been hearing!

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

More News:

Kruz Newz: Texas Liquor Stores to Appeal Walmart Liquor Sales Ruling 

Kruz Newz: YouTube is Banning Firearms Demo Videos 

March For Our Lives

March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)

8 photos Launch gallery

March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Wendy’s Dropped a Mixtape “We Beefin”

March For Our Lives - Dallas 2018 (Photo & Video Gallery)

 

 

 

JKRUZ , Kruz Newz , mcdonald's , Mixtape , Wendy's

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 4 hours ago
03.26.18
Jhene Aiko at the launch of Neff Headwear Soul of Summer collection
Jhene Aiko & Rae Sremmurd “Sativa” on ‘The…
 6 hours ago
03.26.18
Very Rare: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On…
 14 hours ago
03.25.18
Sunday’s Best: Marc Anthony Giving Will Smith Salsa…
 15 hours ago
03.25.18
‘Uno’ Has Come Out With A New Card…
 16 hours ago
03.25.18
Crocodile Hunter 2.0: Man Comes Face To Face…
 16 hours ago
03.25.18
In Ya Damn Panties: Woman Caught With Her…
 21 hours ago
03.25.18
Someone Mashed Up ‘Toy Story’ With The ‘Infinity…
 21 hours ago
03.25.18
Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides…
 2 days ago
03.24.18
Clash Of Giants: Shaq And Rob Gronkowski Dance…
 2 days ago
03.24.18
Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts
 2 days ago
03.24.18
Jamaican Beauty Queen Davina Bennett Is The New…
 2 days ago
03.24.18
LMAO: This Video Is Guaranteed To Have You…
 2 days ago
03.24.18
King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay…
 2 days ago
03.24.18
Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
H.E.R. Releases “Focus” Video
 3 days ago
03.23.18
Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil…
 3 days ago
03.23.18
photos