Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

H.E.R. Releases “Focus” Video

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
3 reads
Leave a comment

One of the biggest, most requested songs currently on 97-9 The Beat now has visuals to go with it. The artist known as H.E.R. just dropped the official music video for “Focus.” Enjoy!

focus , h.e.r. , music , video

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading H.E.R. Releases “Focus” Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
H.E.R. Releases “Focus” Video
 1 hour ago
03.23.18
Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil…
 3 hours ago
03.23.18
If Safe Sex Was A Dance It Would…
 4 hours ago
03.23.18
A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines…
 5 hours ago
03.23.18
Here’s What Happens When You Take A Famous…
 10 hours ago
03.23.18
This Kid’s Poem About Not Having A Dad…
 10 hours ago
03.23.18
That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It…
 11 hours ago
03.23.18
James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It…
 12 hours ago
03.23.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show
Kirko Bangz Feat. Chris Brown “Date Night (Same…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
photos