New Music: Young M.A “Praktice”

Young M.A. In Studio with J-Kruz

Young M.A is back. Inspired by Allen Iverson’s famous quote, Young M.A. talks her sh*t on her new single, “Praktice”.

New Music: Young M.A "Praktice"

