A young mother from North Carolina has been arrested in the wake of a video of her infant smoking marijuana went viral.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to WRAL News, Raleigh police charged 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.
Police records state that the unnamed child was smoking what appears to be marijuana in the video that was recorded in either December of last year or January of 2018. The ten-second clip, which was viewed by more than 1.5 million people on Facebook, shows a hand with a blunt place it into her 1-year-old daughter’s lips. Then, the child, that appears to be cooing, inhales and exhales the smoke.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Police say thanks to concerned citizens, they later identified Lofton as the mother and arrested her while the baby was placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.
“Big thanks to everyone who posted information about the smoking mother and baby,” officials wrote on Facebook.
“Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody.”
The Associated Press noted that on Thursday a Wake County judge set Lofton’s bond at $100,000 and ordered her to have no contact with her daughter.
The Latest:
- Young Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Of Her Baby Smoking Weed Goes Viral
- Don’t Have Cash For The Offering Basket? Don’t Worry, These Churches Have Apple Pay
- Austin Bomber’s Black Roommate Held By Police, Mother Says
- That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It Slow, But Your Inner Hoe Is Dying To Come On Out
- New Music: Kirko Bangz ft. Chris Brown “Date Night” (Same Time)
- New Music: Young M.A “Praktice”
- James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It A Stack About What’s Really Going Down in Their DMs
- Jacquees With A Update On The Seatbelt Situation
- I Spy Lil Yachty Changing The Chain Game
- Kirko Bangz Feat. Chris Brown “Date Night (Same Time)” [New Music]