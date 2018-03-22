DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

New Music: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft Tory Lanez “Best Friend”

djkayotik979
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Lollapalooza - Day 3

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Check out A Boogie and Tory Lanez’s latest collaboration entitled “Best Friend”. The track is in support of A Boogie’s daily drops for this week.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
 
A BOOGIE , a boogie wit da hoodie , tory lanez

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Music: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft Tory Lanez “Best Friend”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos