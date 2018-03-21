Boko Haram Frees Over 100 Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls

A large group of Nigerian girls taken by terrorist group Boko Haram, were returned early Wednesday morning.
According to the AP, around 2 a.m., nine cars drove into Dapchi, releasing the girls in the center of the town. According to witnesses, the militants offered a chilling message to those who stood as onlookers.
“We did it out of pity. And don’t ever put your daughters in school again,” witnesses report the extremists said.
101 of the 110 abducted schoolgirls were returned after they were kidnapped from the Government Girls Science and Technical College on February 19. In a statement, Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s foreign minister, said the number would continue to rise as the “release was ongoing.” The government says no ransoms were paid in the release.
Residents who fled after hearing of Boko Haram’s visit are returning to Dapachi.
The news comes a day after an Amnesty International report accused the Nigerian military of failing to heed warnings ahead of the kidnappings. The military has called the report an “outright falsehood.”
SOURCE: AP
