News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Boko Haram Frees Over 100 Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls

The girls were freed Wednesday after they were abducted from the Government Girls Science and Technical College on February 19.

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

A large group of Nigerian girls taken by terrorist group Boko Haram, were returned early Wednesday morning.

NIGERIA-UNREST-BOKO HARAM-KIDNAPPING-SECURITY

Source: AMINU ABUBAKAR / Getty

According to the AP, around 2 a.m., nine cars drove into Dapchi, releasing the girls in the center of the town. According to witnesses, the militants offered a chilling message to those who stood as onlookers.

“We did it out of pity. And don’t ever put your daughters in school again,” witnesses report the extremists said.

101 of the 110 abducted schoolgirls were returned after they were kidnapped from the Government Girls Science and Technical College on February 19. In a statement, Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s foreign minister, said the number would continue to rise as the “release was ongoing.” The government says no ransoms were paid in the release.

Residents who fled after hearing of Boko Haram’s visit are returning to Dapachi.

The news comes a day after an Amnesty International report accused the Nigerian military of failing to heed warnings ahead of the kidnappings. The military has called the report an “outright falsehood.”

SOURCE: AP

The Latest:

 

 

NAACP 108th Annual Convention

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Continue reading Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

 

boko haram , Nigeria

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
PRhyme & 2 Chainz Perform “Flirt” on ‘The…
 2 hours ago
03.21.18
G-Eazy
G-Eazy’s coming back to the DFW and he’s…
 15 hours ago
03.20.18
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance The Rapper Posts About Austin Bombings
 16 hours ago
03.20.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 17 hours ago
03.20.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 18 hours ago
03.20.18
IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By…
 18 hours ago
03.20.18
What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has…
 18 hours ago
03.20.18
This Lady Got Her Dog To Say ‘I…
 19 hours ago
03.20.18
‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy &…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
You Know That Feeling When Your Crush MIGHT…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Miami Tip Spills All The Juicy Tea On…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
It’s The First Day Of Spring But The…
 23 hours ago
03.20.18
A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll…
 23 hours ago
03.20.18
16 items
Here’s Who Tore Down The Stage At The…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
photos