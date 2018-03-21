Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know (VIDEO)

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know (VIDEO)

The suspect is identified as a 24-year-old White man.

97.9 The Beat Staff
645 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A suspect in the string of bombings that terrorized Austin, Texas died early Wednesday morning.

SEE ALSO: There’s A Serial Domestic Terrorist On The Loose, And Black People Are The Targets

The suspect, identified only as a 24-year-old White man, killed himself with an explosive device when authorities attempted to arrest him, the American-Statesmen reported.

He detonated the device in his vehicle when police officers approached him, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a brief news conference on Wednesday morning. One police officer was injured in the explosion, but he’s expected to recover. A second officer fired his weapon during the attempted arrest.

Investigators are unclear if the suspect acted alone. They urged the public to “remain vigilant” because it’s unknown if the suspect planted other bombs that have not yet been found.

A breakthrough in the case came after the suspect shipped a package with explosives from an Austin FedEx store a few days ago. Investigators obtained security video evidence from the store, as well as receipts of the transaction. The suspect’s Google search history also revealed suspicious activity. Authorities used cell phone technology to trace the man to a hotel in Williams County, Texas.

Five bombs have exploded in Austin since March 2, killing two people and injuring four others. Both victims who died were African Americans–one of them a 39-year-old man and the other a 17-year-old boy. It was believed early in the investigation that the terrorist was targeting Black people, which may still hold true as they try to figure out a motive for the attacks. Authorities emphasized that this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

The Latest:

 

 

Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In

Austin, TX Bomber Crime Scenes (Photo Gallery)

31 photos Launch gallery

Austin, TX Bomber Crime Scenes (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know (VIDEO)

Austin, TX Bomber Crime Scenes (Photo Gallery)

Austin , bomb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
PRhyme & 2 Chainz Perform “Flirt” on ‘The…
 4 hours ago
03.21.18
G-Eazy
G-Eazy’s coming back to the DFW and he’s…
 18 hours ago
03.20.18
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance The Rapper Posts About Austin Bombings
 19 hours ago
03.20.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 19 hours ago
03.20.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 20 hours ago
03.20.18
IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By…
 20 hours ago
03.20.18
What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has…
 21 hours ago
03.20.18
This Lady Got Her Dog To Say ‘I…
 21 hours ago
03.20.18
‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy &…
 24 hours ago
03.20.18
You Know That Feeling When Your Crush MIGHT…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Miami Tip Spills All The Juicy Tea On…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
It’s The First Day Of Spring But The…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
16 items
Here’s Who Tore Down The Stage At The…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
photos