DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

New Video: Jhene Aiko ft. Kurupt “Never Call Me”

djkayotik979
2 reads
Leave a comment
Jhene Aiko at the launch of Neff Headwear Soul of Summer collection

Source: Noel Vasquez / Noel Vasquez

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jhene Aiko shares the best of both worlds in her set of videos. For her track featuring Kurupt off TRIP, Aiko gets her geisha on, displaying her Japanese heritage. Meanwhile for the second version, Penny takes it to her hometown with the Slauson Hills edition, co-starring Nipsey Hussle.

 

jhene aiko , kurupt , Nipsey Hussle

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Video: Jhene Aiko ft. Kurupt “Never Call Me”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos