New Video: Jhene Aiko ft. Kurupt “Never Call Me”

Jhene Aiko shares the best of both worlds in her set of videos. For her track featuring Kurupt off TRIP, Aiko gets her geisha on, displaying her Japanese heritage. Meanwhile for the second version, Penny takes it to her hometown with the Slauson Hills edition, co-starring Nipsey Hussle.