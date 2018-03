Veda Loca In The Morning Brings Out Taylor Girlz At Spring Fest 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Veda Loca in the Morning brings out surprise guest, RCA signed R&B millennial girls group Taylor Girlz to rock the stage at 97.9 The Beat Spring Fest 2018. Check out the video above.

Shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest: