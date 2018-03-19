New Music: Trina Feat. Rick Ross “Barking” (Explicit Audio)

0 reads Leave a comment
New music by Trina feat. Rick Ross titled “Barking.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery)
19 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery)
1. Official Eclipse Launch Party At Daylight Beach Club With Host Rick RossSource:Getty 1 of 19
2. Rick RossSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. Rick Ross in the Beat StudioSource:mobile 3 of 19
4. SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And ZeroSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. Rick RossSource:apple 5 of 19
6. Rick RossSource:apple 6 of 19
7. Rick RossSource:Getty 7 of 19
8. Rick Ross, Jay ZSource:Getty 8 of 19
9. Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. Rick Ross & Lira Mercer aka Lira Galore On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:RSMS 10 of 19
11. Rick Ross Promotional Visit To ChicagoSource:Getty 11 of 19
12. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami EstateSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. GQ NBA All Star Party Hosted By Lebron James - NBA All-Star Weekend 2014Source:Getty 13 of 19
14. Rick Ross Meets And Greets FansSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. Jay-Z HostsSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. Red Bull Super Pool Hosted By Reggie Bush and Devin HesterSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. Rick Ross 'Mastermind' Listening EventSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. Wale "The Album About Nothing" Listening SessionSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 18 of 19
19. Wale "The Album About Nothing" Listening SessionSource:Renell Medrano via Atlantic Records 19 of 19
