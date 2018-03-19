Terrorism: All Victims Of Austin Package Bombs Were People Of Color

3 reads Leave a comment
This AJ+ video asks if it’s just a coincidence that the three Austin package bombs have all targeted people of color.
The two fatalities in the three attacks are 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason, whose mother was critically injured.
75-year-old Esperanza Herrera was injured by the third package.
Austin police have not determined a motive, but they are looking into the possibility of a hate crime.
Hit he jump to see what the local NAACP chapter said, and how Austin prepared for the threat of further domestic terrorism during SXSW last weekend.
