New Music: Lil Xan ft. Yo Gotti & Rich The Kid “Betrayed (Remix)”

djkayotik979
Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - January 9, 2018

Source: MTV/TRL / Getty

Lil Xan has been under fire the past few weeks after his comments on the late Tupac Shakur. Staying focused on the music, he taps Yo Gotti and Rich The Kid for an updated version of his “.Betrayed”

lil xan , rich the kid , Yo Gotti

