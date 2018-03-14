97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

DFW Residents Feel City Needs Stricter Sex Offender Laws, 4 Living By Garland High School (VIDEO)

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS11 News, residents in Garland have concerns about 4 sex offenders who live too close to Garland High School.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

 

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault (Photo Gallery)

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading DFW Residents Feel City Needs Stricter Sex Offender Laws, 4 Living By Garland High School (VIDEO)

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault (Photo Gallery)

Dallas , Garland , Sex offenders , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Lit: Ain’t No Party Like A Jailhouse…
 2 hours ago
03.14.18
We Hope You’re Having A Better Week Than…
 2 hours ago
03.14.18
Dancer Kid The Wiz Proves That Once You…
 2 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Going Down! Steve From ‘Blues Clues’ Wants…
 2 hours ago
03.14.18
The Carters Draw Inspiration From A Classic African…
 3 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Just A Matter Of Time Before We…
 4 hours ago
03.14.18
Here’s Visual Proof That When It Comes To…
 4 hours ago
03.14.18
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
21 Savage Kicks Off His “Bank Account” Campaign…
 6 hours ago
03.14.18
Drake And Lauryn Hill? Her Son Just Leaked…
 16 hours ago
03.13.18
Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who…
 19 hours ago
03.13.18
Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t…
 20 hours ago
03.13.18
Twinsies: Eddie Murphy Will Reportedly Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s…
 21 hours ago
03.13.18
I Cannaaa: 13 Things Only Millennials Can Get…
 22 hours ago
03.13.18
White People Swear All Black People Look Alike,…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 1 day ago
03.13.18
photos