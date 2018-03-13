News & Gossip
Rest In Power: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack Dead At 46

The “Flava In Ya Ear” MC reportedly passed from heart failure.

Craig Mack & Notorious B.I.G.

Sad news this Tuesday morning.

The NY Daily News reports that original Bad Boy MC Craig Mack died of heart failure in a Walterboro, SC hospital at 46.

Mack’s hit “Flava In Ya Ear” helped spark Bad Boy’s 90’s dominance, but he left the game in the mid-1990’s and slept a low profile in South Carolina until his passing.

Hit the jump to seE a classic interview between Mack and The Notorious B.I.G., plus condolences.

