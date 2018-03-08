Jesse Salazar
T-Pain – ‘Bartier Cardi’ Remix [New Music]

Jesse Salazar
We saw T-Pain tease his version Cardi B’s ‘Bartier Cardi’ over the weekend, and it didn’t take long for us to hear the entire thing. Check it out below.

photos