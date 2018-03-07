DJ Kayotik
New Video: Blac Youngsta “Late”

yo gotti, blac youngsta and porkchop

Source: Aliya Faust / Radio One

It’s better late than never in Blac Youngsta’s new video. Taken from his latest 223 album, the Memphis rapper pulls up a chair and recollects on the hardships prior to the fame. Directed by Mr. Boomtown.

 
BLAC YOUNGSTA

New Video: Blac Youngsta "Late"

