Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars — And She Wasn’t Even A Winner Or Nominee

T he Oscars were long and arduous, like usual. While we were all excited to see Jordan Peele win for best original screenplay for Get Out and Kobe Bryant win for best animated short film for Dear Basketball — the show is always an hour too long and finds ways go screw up (like forgetting Della Reese and Robert Guillaume in their “in memoriam” segment. However, there was a shining light that popped up our screens — Tiffany Haddish.

She wasn’t a winner, nominee or host, but she was all Twitter could talk about. Here’s why:

Tiffany’s Red Carpet Outfit

Tiffany’s father passed away last year and, in honor of him, she wore a dress to celebrate his Eritrean heritage (Eritrea is a country in the east of Africa). Haddish said on the red carpet, “My father is from Eritrea and he passed away last year. And he said one day I would end up here and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honor my people, so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans.” But the best moment was when she popped up on the red carpet during Michael Strahan’s interview with Daniel Kaluuya, saying, “The princess of Eritrea has arrived!” Watch below:

TIFFANY HADDISH I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/a40RryV4td — tiffany haddish’s zuria (@oscarforoscar) March 5, 2018

Tiffany’s Onstage Outfit

Back in July, Tiffany wore a gorgeous white gown for the Girls Trip premiere, which she bought for $4,000. She also rocked it again when she hosted SNL in November and she rocked it last night. We love her for it, see below:

Tiffany Haddish wearing beautiful dress she wore and spoke about on SNL 👏🏼👏🏼 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tHnNMfGxV0 — David Samples 🌊’18 (@NatureGuy101) March 5, 2018

This is my new favorite GIF. I love Tiffany Haddish so much. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tt7i4ISY8a — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) March 5, 2018

Tiffany and Maya

Tiffany Haddish starred in Girls Trip and Maya Rudolph starred in Bridesmaids. And after their jokes at the Oscars, they need to be the next hosts of the Oscars. From the jokes about the shoes to the “fear” of Oscars being too Black, they landed the most laughs. Watch below:

Watch Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph’s very funny #Oscars intro. pic.twitter.com/8VlvxK5l7N — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 5, 2018

Tiffany’s Love For Meryl Streep

Tiffany is a serious Meryl Streep fan and when she spotted her on the red carpet, she ran on over to say hello to the grand diva of acting. It’s pretty damn hilarious, Tiffany is all of us in this moment:

Tiffany Haddish just jumped in front of Meryl Streep on the #Oscars carpet and curtsied pic.twitter.com/uqGTqRGW1b — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) March 5, 2018

But her love for Meryl didn’t stop there. While onstage with Maya she said, “I want you to be my mama one day,” and added, “Let’s get this money, girl!” Absolutely hilarious:

Don's face when Tiffany Haddish says to Meryl "Let's get this money gurrl!" 😂#Oscars #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/D3Ipf2WK2c — Streep Reactions™ (@StreepReactions) March 5, 2018

We love you Tiffany Haddish, don’t ever stop being you.

