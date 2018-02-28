7 Ways Black History Was Made During Black History Month

Black History month allows folks to celebrate all of the great firsts made by African Americans.
This February, several people made firsts, smashed records and broke down barriers. Actors, actresses, athletes, activists and more made headlines in sports, movies and politics. Yes, people represented for #BlackExcellence.
Let’s take a look at all the people who had big moments in real time:
Black Panther The Movie, Black Panther The Movement
No film had a bigger moment this month than Black Panther, which is the highest-rated superhero film of all-time, according to Screen Rant. But it’s more than a record-setting movie: Black Panther, with all its unapologetically African-American glory, has sparked a movement. The #BlackPantherChallenge swept the nation, and African fashions took center stage as expressions of Black cultural pride. The movie has also gone beyond theaters into the classroom as educators create curriculums to teach students about the African diaspora. Black Panther is showing folks how to secure the bag!
Olympics Victories
More than 40 Black athletes have won praise during their PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Games showings, from Maame Biney to Jordan Greenway. Biney and Erin Jackson were the first African-American women to represent the U.S. on the Olympic speed skating team. Greenway was the first Black person to play for the U.S. Hockey Team at the Winter Olympics. Yesss!
LeBron James And All-Star Glory
James’ MVP All-Star game appearance was the eighth time that he had at least 25 points, which is the most by any player in NBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
Anok Yai – Fashion Week
Anok Yai, the 19-year-old college student who blew up as a model after being photographed at Howard University’s Homecoming weekend last November, just had a huge showing at Milan Fashion Week. She became the first Black model to open a runway show for Prada since Naomi Campbell did more than two decades ago in 1997, according to UK’s Independent. #BlackGirlMagic.
Super Bowl 2018
The Philadelphia Eagles finally took home their first win and Lombardi trophy in a spectacular game against the New England Patriots earlier this month. The team’s third trip to the big game was a charm: They lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX 13 years ago and to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV in 1981, SB Nation reported.
NBA’s First Black Woman CEO
Retired AT&T executive Cynthia Marshall was named the interim CEO of the Dallas Mavericks this week. With the appointment, she became the first Black women CEO in the NBA. Go, sis.
Black Woman Takes Over Nascar
Melissa Harville-Lebron, the first Black woman to own a Nascar team, made her racing debut on February 18. The CEO of W. M. Stone Enterprises and owner of E2 Northeast Motorsports and her team debuted at Daytona as part of the Camping World Truck Series, Afro reported.
