Michelle Obama’s Memoir Will Be “Deeply Personal”

She will talk about finding her voice and staying true to her Southside Chicago roots.

Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017

Source: Marla Aufmuth / Getty

Michelle Obama’s memoir, Becoming, drops in November. Here’s what she told Twitter about what to expect.

First Lady Michelle Obama was born on January 17, 1964.

