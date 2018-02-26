Michelle Obama’s Memoir Will Be “Deeply Personal”

Michelle Obama’s memoir, Becoming, drops in November. Here’s what she told Twitter about what to expect.

Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story. https://t.co/d7DxEG85NK — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 25, 2018

