Is Keyshia Cole Getting Her Groove Back With A Much Younger Man?

It looks like Keyshia Cole is serious about her getting her groove back after her divorce from Daniel Gibson!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The 36-year-old Grammy-nominated singer is reportedly dating 22-year-old Niko Khale. Over the past couple months, the duo has posted pics of themselves on social media.

According to Bossip, the “aspiring rapper” posted up a flick of him and Keyshia riding together on a 4-wheeler, somewhere in the desert.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So how did they meet? We’re not sure, but three months ago he tagged her in a video of him singing one of her songs.

Neither one has confirmed that they are dating.

BEAUTIES: Do you think that they are actually dating?

RELATED NEWS:

Yes, Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel Gibson Did Ask For Spousal Support, But It’s Not What You Think

For The Kids: Keyshia Cole’s Still Living With Daniel Gibson Because…

Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By Woman She Allegedly Attacked Over Birdman