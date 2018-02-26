News & Gossip
Is Keyshia Cole Getting Her Groove Back With A Much Younger Man?

Hey...age ain't nothing but a number!

97.9 The Beat Staff
2015 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

It looks like Keyshia Cole is serious about her getting her groove back after her divorce from Daniel Gibson!

The 36-year-old Grammy-nominated singer is reportedly dating 22-year-old Niko Khale. Over the past couple months, the duo has posted pics of themselves on social media.

According to Bossip, the “aspiring rapper” posted up a flick of him and Keyshia riding together on a 4-wheeler, somewhere in the desert.

So how did they meet? We’re not sure, but three months ago he tagged her in a video of him singing one of her songs.

Neither one has confirmed that they are dating.

BEAUTIES: Do you think that they are actually dating?

Keyshia Cole

