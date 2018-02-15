Music Videos
New Video: Remy Ma ft. Chris Brown “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Remy Ma celebrates black beauty in her new music video. Featuring all shades of women through out the video featuring Breezy. Her new album Seven Winters & Six Summers coming soon.

 

 

