Mike Vick Is OFFICIALLY Out Of Bankruptcy

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

A judge has put to rest all of Michael Vick’s financial troubles. The former NFL star is officially out of bankruptcy after he paid back more than $17 million in debt!

As you recall, Vick filed for Chapter 11 back in 2008 after his dog-fighting scandal that landed him in federal prison and out of the league for two years. Vick owed more than $17.5 million to dozens of creditors. Not anymore! Since his release from prison in Kansas, the former Atlanta Falcon and Philadelphia Eagle busted his butt to not only be a model citizen, an advocate for dog rights but also paid off his debts. Vick became the first player in NFL HISTORY in 2010 to receive multiple $100 million contracts after he had his best season as a pro with the Eagles, where he led the team to the playoffs.

According to court docs, the most outstanding debt was owed to Bank of America, BMW financial services, and his tax collector. Thankfully, Vick made the final payment back in November and a judge has closed the case. A redemption story for real.

