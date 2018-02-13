Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A Business Man [Exclusive Interview]

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A Business Man [Exclusive Interview]

Hot 107.5
2 reads
Leave a comment
Backstory Cover Art

Source: CS / CS

Jay-Z is one of the most successful artists of our time. He has evolved beyond music into a just as successful businessman. In this episode of the Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb…Jay-Z: The making Of A Business Man” you’ll learn the early history of Jay-Z. How his business acumen at the beginning led to a massive career unlike any other artist in history. You’ll hear a series of Jay-Z interviews from 10 months before Reasonable Doubt to the eve of his second album “In My Lifetime”. Along the way Colby gives you insights of what was going on in Hip Hop and Pop Culture during that time. Subscribe and Download the Backstory Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Play or wherever you stream Podcasts.

Get Backstory: Episode 2 from the iTunes store: Backstory on iTunes

Get Backstory: Episode 2 from Google Play: Backstory on Google Play

Get Backstory: Episode 2 from SoundCloud: Backstory on SoundCloud

Backstory on social:

Backstory on Facebook

Backstory on Twitter

Backstory on Instagram

Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on Itunes or wherever you stream podcasts.

Colby Colb , jay-z

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A Business Man [Exclusive Interview]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Backstory Ep 2: Jay-Z The making Of A…
 2 hours ago
02.13.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Artist Accuses Kendrick Lamar of Stealing Artwork
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 19 hours ago
02.12.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 19 hours ago
02.12.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 20 hours ago
02.12.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 20 hours ago
02.12.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 20 hours ago
02.12.18
7 items
BET Social Media Awards Highlights
 21 hours ago
02.12.18
Trash Trend: Kids Are Running Away From Home…
 22 hours ago
02.12.18
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 1 day ago
02.12.18
Trayvon Martin Protest in Los Angeles
Jay-Z Attented Florida Rally in Honor of Trayvon…
 1 day ago
02.11.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Where is Nicki Minaj?
 2 days ago
02.11.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 2 days ago
02.11.18
photos