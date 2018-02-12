News & Gossip
Jay-Z Attented Florida Rally in Honor of Trayvon Martin

Jay-Z attended the Florida rally in honor of Trayvon Martin. He gave a shout out to Trayvon’s parents for their strength they have been displaying.

He said that Trayvon “serves as a beacon of light to all the people out here so you guys will never have to go through the pain and hurt these guy’s went through”.

It was February of 2012 when the 17 year old was fatally shot unjustly. The man who did it George Zimmerman, was apart of the neighborhood watch. Zimmerman claimed that the shooting occurred due to self defense but evidence clearly suggested otherwise.

Jay-Z continued on to say “His name will sit alongside some of the great whom lost their life to push our culture forward, the Martin Luther Kings, the Gandhis, that’s the intention we set that his name serves as a beacon of hope and light to push us in a better direction.”

This year Trayvon Martin would’ve been 22 years old on February 5. In honor of his memory Jay-Z is making a documentary called Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. Despite receiving an alluded threat from Zimmerman in which he said “I know how to handle people that f**k with me, I have since February 2012”. Zimmerman referenced the date and year in which Trayvon was shot.

He was acquitted of the charges regarding Trayvon Martin’s death despite the 17 year old being unarmed.

