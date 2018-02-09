New Music: Ne-Yo “Good Man”

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ne-Yo is back with some new music and he appreciates what a woman is worth on his new single. Borrowing the D’Angelo classic, Ne-Yo serenades his leading lady like a true gentleman for the title track to his forthcoming album, Good Man. Let us know what you think about his new track!