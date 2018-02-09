DJ Kayotik
New Music: Ne-Yo “Good Man”

'A Haunted House 2' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Ne-Yo is back with some new music and he appreciates what a woman is worth on his new single. Borrowing the D’Angelo classic, Ne-Yo serenades his leading lady like a true gentleman for the title track to his forthcoming album, Good Man. Let us know what you think about his new track!

