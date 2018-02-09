Uncategorized
Jennifer Lopez Back With Bars

Looks like the “Trap Selena” name is evolving by the minute. She

may be back, like never before. J Lo is in the lab with

Dj Khaled cooking up ideas about a collaborated track with the infamous

Cardi B. Here is a behind the scenes peak of “Dinero”. Press Play.

Continue reading Jennifer Lopez Back With Bars

