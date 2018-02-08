News
Nas Names Some Of His Biggest Music Inspirations: “They Inspire Me To Move Forward In My Work”

NAS Performs At The Roundhouse

Source: C Brandon / Getty

New York rapper Nas‘ The hip-hop veteran has credited the works of music icons like Louis Armstrong and Sarah Vaughn for fueling his craft.

Nas went to Instagram Wednesday (February 7) with a salute to some of the music industry’s most legendary entertainers.

A few days ago, Nas’ had a televised Kennedy Center PBS concert with a live orchestra.

 
Nas

