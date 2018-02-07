Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Video: Blac Youngsta “Booty”

djkayotik979
2 reads
Leave a comment
yo gotti, blac youngsta and porkchop

Source: Aliya Faust / Radio One

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Blac Youngsta and his mini me finds himself in the middle of the strip club in his latest video for his smash single “Booty”!

BLAC YOUNGSTA

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Video: Blac Youngsta “Booty”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos