Trinidad Cardona is Ready to Give You His “Dinero” 

He took the country by storm with with his “Jennifer” viral video, and now he’s ready for the follow up.

Check out the video for his newest joint “Dinero” and get to know Trinidad better by clicking here!

Trinidad Cardona is Ready to Give You His "Dinero" 

photos