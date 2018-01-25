Pharrell Performs ‘Lemon’ with N.E.R.D. on ‘Ellen’

N.E.R.D. stopped by the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to perform their Rihanna-assisted joint “Lemon” on Thursday’s show and of course had everyone ‘bouncin around, bouncin around, bouncin!’

Pharrell also sat down with Ellen to talk music, acting and convincing Mr J.T. himself to succeed from the ‘NSync union. He also met up with Demarjay, a young motivational speaker who’s gone viral with his speeches. Watch his reaction when Demarjay is spittin’ knowledge and what he does for the young man below!

