The Most Epic Dance Battles Go Down Late Night At Target

If you thought late nights at Walmart bring the entertainment out, you haven’t witnessed a night in Target. Apparently, when no one is around, the most epic dance battles go down.
Check out this hilariously awesome video by Jay Versace and his pal Roy Purdy. It’s guaranteed to make you want to make a quick run to Targé.
