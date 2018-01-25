Entertainment News
The Most Epic Dance Battles Go Down Late Night At Target

Global Grind
3 reads
'Black Friday' Marks Start Of Holiday Shopping Season

Source: Sandy Huffaker / Getty

If you thought late nights at Walmart bring the entertainment out, you haven’t witnessed a night in Target. Apparently, when no one is around, the most epic dance battles go down.

Check out this hilariously awesome video by Jay Versace and his pal Roy Purdy. It’s guaranteed to make you want to make a quick run to Targé.

when you see the homie in target 😤👋❤️ @roypurdy

A post shared by 🌻 (@jayversace) on

Continue reading The Most Epic Dance Battles Go Down Late Night At Target

dance , target

photos