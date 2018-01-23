You Had One Job: Amazon Go Store Has Lines Out The Door

Looks like cashiers won’t be going extinct just yet.

Amazon Go’s flagship location in Seattle, which boasted a future of no checkout lines or human cashiers, is reportedly backed up with lines out of the door on its first day.

I’m in Seattle and there is currently a line to shop at the grocery store whose entire premise is that you won’t have to wait in line. pic.twitter.com/fWr80A0ZPV — Ryan Petersen (@typesfast) January 22, 2018

