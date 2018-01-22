No Cashier, No Line: Amazon Go Convenience Stores Open Today

Say goodbye to your local bodega attendant, the machines have arrived for his job.

The first Amazon Go store opened in Seattle today after nearly five years in development.

There are no checkout lines or cashiers. Shoppers simply grab and go.

Re-Code explains how it works.

Amazon Go, a high-tech version of a 7-Eleven, will finally open on Monday — with no checkout lines and no cashiers https://t.co/wkXHl6X6Ex pic.twitter.com/jCkKUSbuP8 — Jason Del Rey (@DelRey) January 21, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: