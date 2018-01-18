Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters Could Be In Dallas, More Jobs [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Amazon’s 2nd headquarters could be in Dallas–which would create more jobs. On Thursday, Amazon narrowed the list down to 20 cities who submitted proposals and Dallas was selected as one of them. See the list below:
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Columbus, OH
- Dallas, TX
- Denver, CO
- Indianapolis, IN
- Los Angeles, CA
- Miami, FL
- Montgomery County, MD
- Nashville, TN
- Newark, NJ
- New York, NY
- Northern Virginia
- Philadelphia, PA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Raleigh, NC
- Toronto, CA
- Washington, D.C.
This could be a good thing for the DFW.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Amazon
