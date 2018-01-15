Jay Z’s Tidal Creates Playlist Of Martin Luther King Speeches

2 reads Leave a comment
To celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Jay Z‘s streaming service Tidal placed some is the civil rights hero’s most important speeches in a playlist. From the epic “I Have A Dream” speech and lectures on Vietnam to Non-Violent vs. Violent protests, this playlist is not only amazing but you may need to use this a history class or your own discussions with friends and family.
Any other streaming services doing this? Reasons why Tidal is the best. Stream below.
10 Iconic Photos To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Amazing Civil Rights Legacy 50 Years Later
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Iconic Photos To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Amazing Civil Rights Legacy 50 Years Later
1. We miss you, Dr. King1 of 10
2. “…mother, father and child is the main educational agency of mankind.”2 of 10
3. The March to Montgomery3 of 10
4. A King in the White House4 of 10
5. Birds of a feather…5 of 10
6. King at home6 of 10
7. King pushed hard against segregation7 of 10
8. “I Have A Dream”8 of 10
9. April 4, 19689 of 10
10. A monument fit for a King10 of 10
