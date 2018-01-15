Jay Z’s Tidal Creates Playlist Of Martin Luther King Speeches

Jay Z’s Tidal Creates Playlist Of Martin Luther King Speeches

WOL News Desk
To celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Jay Z‘s streaming service Tidal placed some is the civil rights hero’s most important speeches in a playlist. From the epic “I Have A Dream” speech and lectures on Vietnam to Non-Violent vs. Violent protests, this playlist is not only amazing but you may need to use this a history class or your own discussions with friends and family.

Any other streaming services doing this? Reasons why Tidal is the best. Stream below.

CLICK HERE TO STREAM

As we approach the golden anniversary of that fateful day the world lost Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., here are 10 iconic pictures to underscore the civil rights icon’s brave determination to pave the way for each of us to enjoy a freer existence than he did.

